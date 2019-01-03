“TRIO” Becomes “The McMurrays”

Written by Staff on January 2, 2019 – 4:58 pm -

Radford, VA – As this phenomenal mixed trio ushers in the new year, Chapel Valley artist, “TRIO” welcomes a new season in ministry with the addition of their daughters to the group and a name change from “TRIO” to “The McMurrays.”

This talented mixed trio was formed by three friends who came together to bring glory to God through the music they love. Husband and wife team, Chris and Kelly McMurray have watched their daughters grow before their eyes, and often call them up to join them on stage. Their ministry has a fresh vision yet carries the same enthusiasm for excellence and energy as they minister across the nation as a family.

The McMurrays’ new radio release, “You Must Be Born Again” from their album entitled “The After” is the perfect song to express their mission to reach the lost with the hope of Christ. Chris McMurray shares, “Being in ministry as a family is one of the most exciting and challenging ventures a family can embark upon. Kelly and I are thrilled to see our daughters join us in carrying the message of salvation through music out to the world. We are so excited to begin this new year with a new vision and can’t wait to share it with you.”

Stay tuned for more wonderful music from this talented family. Their next album will feature some incredible young talent that will carry the gospel to future generations. Visit The McMurrays online at www.themcmurraysonline.com and be sure to like their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming news.

Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related