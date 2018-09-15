Triumphant sings up a storm in Tennessee

Written by Staff on September 15, 2018 – 9:32 am -

The Triumphant Quartet performed at Victory Baptist Church, which is located in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on June 24. Craig Harris was on hand to take pictures.

Former Imperials and Gaither Vocal Band member, Jim Murray, is the minister of music at Victory Baptist Church, and he joined the quartet to sing a song.

More about Triumphant:

“Triumphant is the face of quality Gospel Music, Christian integrity, family values, friendship and dedication. The group has been that way since their beginnings in 2003, when the four friends first walked out on to the stage of the Louise Mandrell Theater, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee as a headlining talent. Each current Triumphant group member was there in that defining moment, and has continued together ever since. Their smooth harmonies, and rich quartet sound quickly gained them national attention, recognition and concert demand. That popularity promoted the group in 2008, from singing daily at the theater, to touring nationally and performing in major concert venues, auditoriums and churches. It has also voted them the Fan Favorite Quartet in the Gospel Music field for the last nine years, and each group member also being nominated for and receiving various awards…” For the rest of the bio click here.

