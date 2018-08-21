Troy Burns Family Celebrates CD Release with Friends at Tony Gore’s BBQ

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 21, 2018 – 11:03 am -

Sevierville, TN – The Troy Burns Family celebrated the release of their brand-new album “We Believe” at Tony Gore’s Smoky Mountain BBQ & Grill Restaurant in Sevierville, TN last week. Friends from far and near came together to enjoy food, fellowship and great music. Tony Gore and his staff prepared a delicious BBQ dinner, which was followed by a mini concert by The Troy Burns Family, featuring songs from their new album.

Tony Gore’s Smoky Mountain BBQ & Grill is famous for their delicious ribs, chicken and incredible desserts. “Not only is Tony a dear friend, but he’s a fellow artist, so he knows how much work goes into each recording session for a new album. It meant so much that he made our album release so special and that so many industry friends were there to share in the celebration,” said Tammy Burns.

The Troy Burns Family, has recorded with Chapel Valley since 2014. This is their eighth album. “The Troy Burns Family hits another one out of the ballpark with their new album titled, ‘We Believe.’ This dynamic quartet raises the bar every time,” shared Travis Roark of Chapel Valley. The album features several songs of inspiration, such as “We Believe” and “God is Still Good” and an energizing tune you can’t sit still for called “Toe Tappin’ Turn it Up Time.”

Visit their website to learn more about The Troy Burns Family: www.troyburnsfamily.com. Be sure to visit and like their Facebook page, as well: https://www.facebook.com/troyburnsfamily.

