Troy Burns Family Signs Exclusive Agreement With Rivergate Talent Agency

Written by Staff on August 3, 2018 – 5:45 am -

Bryson City, NC (August 1, 2018) – The Troy Burns Family is excited to announce that they have signed an exclusive agreement with Rivergate Talent Agency as their booking agency.

Bonnie White opened the doors of Rivergate Talent Agency of Nashville, Tennessee in 1993. Her desire is to further the Gospel throughout the world with song through the ministry of Christian artists. Bonnie shared, “Troy and Tammy have a rich history in Southern Gospel music and it is an honor to have the opportunity to work with them. I am looking forward to the doors that will open for this wonderful group.”

The Troy Burns Family recently made the transition from trio to quartet. Troy shared, “There is something special about four-part harmony. We have been a trio since the inception of the group, so this is a wonderful new dimension for us as we explore new harmonies as a quartet.” Troy was one of the founding members of The Inspirations in 1964. He was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and recognized for over 50 years in the Southern Gospel music industry. Tammy added, “God has blessed us with two godly young men who are not only talented but have a strong desire to see the people we minister to connect with Christ because of what we do. That’s what it’s all about.”

With the support of Rivergate Talent Agency sending them out to minister wherever the Lord opens doors and Chapel Valley helping them make incredible music to share, The Troy Burns Family is excited about the future. Their 8th album, “We Believe” will be released on August 14, 2018. Visit their website to learn more about The Troy Burns Family: www.troyburnsfamily.com. Be sure to visit and like their Facebook page, as well: https://www.facebook.com/ troyburnsfamily.

