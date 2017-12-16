Troy Burns Family wows audiences with their 26 city “Bringing Good News” Christmas Tour

Written by Staff on December 16, 2017 – 6:35 pm -

Last night in Mount Juliet, TN, the Troy Burns Family were on day 8 of their 26 city “Bringing Good News” Christmas tour. Before the first song was sung, the Christmas spirit was already filling the room with the lights and decor on the stage.

The show began with pianist, Jacob Klutz, performing a medley of Christmas favorites. Troy Burns, his wife, Tammy, and Shane Mathis then took the stage. Their first song was “Good News” which Burns has sang many times before as a 30-year member of The Inspirations who recorded the song in the 80’s.

This event was very intimate and more than just an ordinary concert. Each part of the program brought specific emotion that everyone attending could relate to.

The audience enjoyed hearing Christmas favorites like “Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem” and “Away In A Manger” as they were performed in tight family harmony. The stage lighting was just enough to secure the mood of the night while subtle enough to where it wasn’t a distraction. You should have seen the eyes light up all over the auditorium when snow began falling from the snow machines high above the set.

During a beautifully detailed piano instrumental of “Oh Holy Night”, the vocalists left the stage and then returned with a festive wardrobe change. In addition to the traditional Christmas songs found in church hymnals, the Troy Burns Family also sang feel-good classics like “Winter Wonderland”, “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. This was followed by a touching song about those we love who are spending Christmas “With The Son Of God”.

It sounded like a well-rehearsed mass choir when the audience was asked to participate and sing along to Christmas carols like “Joy To The World”. One of our favorite moments was when they performed a beautiful version of “Noel” with full multi-media playing on the big screen in the background. Vocalist, Shane Mathis, who is also an ordained minister, offered a beautiful reading and gave a heartfelt testimony. It was a night designed for all ages to promote Christ in Christmas that genuinely felt like a family gathering. And talk about “Bringing Good News”, 8 people have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior so far on this tour.

