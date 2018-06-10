TROY BURNS presents the TROY BURNS QUARTET

Written by Staff on June 10, 2018 – 5:49 pm -

Woodstock, Georgia (June 10, 2018) — Troy Burns introduced his new quartet this morning, in Woodstock, Georgia. Troy and Tammy Burns were joined onstage by Ethan McMelly and Cole Watson, presenting the debut of the Troy Burns Quartet.

Burns began his career 54 years ago with the Inspirations. Later, he became involved with the Smokey Mountain Reunion and also did some solo engagements.

In 2011, Troy and his wife, Tammy, formed the Troy Burns Family. They sang as a duet and trio for several years.

However, Troy says, “Something I’ve always wanted was a quartet.”

Burns had welcomed Ethan McMelly to the trio about two months ago. Ethan, who is from Cleveland, Tenn., sings bass for the group.

Today, joining the group for the first time, is bartone vocalist Cole Watson, from Gadsden, Alabama.

Watson is no stranger to gospel music. His dad, Mike, formed the group Exodus, where Watson got his professional start.

The Troy Burns Quartet presented the morning worship service at Carmel Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia.

Watson’s family was in attendance to see him perform with Troy, Tammy and McMelly.

The quartet did an outstanding job and were warmly received by the audience.

