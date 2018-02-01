Troy and Tammy Burns- Thankful for God’s Protection

Troy and Tammy Burns- Thankful for God’s ProtectionWritten by scoopsnews on February 1, 2018 – 6:19 am -
From Tammy:
Praising the Lord we are safe! Towing car behind Motorhome at 2:30 this morning and the car caught on fire. Troy was able to detached car from Motorhome and move bus away from the car.
Thanking God for protecting our friends!
