Troy and Tammy Burns- Thankful for God’s Protection

Written by scoopsnews on February 1, 2018 – 6:19 am -

From Tammy:

Praising the Lord we are safe! Towing car behind Motorhome at 2:30 this morning and the car caught on fire. Troy was able to detached car from Motorhome and move bus away from the car.

Thanking God for protecting our friends!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related