Troy and Tammy Burns- Thankful for God’s Protection

Written by scoopsnews on February 1, 2018 – 6:19 am -

From Tammy:

Praising the Lord we are safe! Towing car behind Motorhome at 2:30 this morning and the car caught on fire. Troy was able to detached car from Motorhome and move bus away from the car.

Thanking God for protecting our friends!


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Troy and Tammy Burns- Thankful for God’s Protection

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.