Trusting God When It Makes No Sense

February 10, 2018

“No temptation has overtaken you but such as is common to man; and God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will provide the way of escape also, so that you will be able to endure it.” – 1 Corinthians 10:13

There is a wonderful Bible story that describes a much greater God. It’s the story of three Hebrew boys who refused to worship the idols of Nebuchadnezzar. Their response, “God can spare us from the fiery furnace; He has that power. But, even if He does not, we’ll never serve your gods or bow down to your statue.” They chose to trust God even when it made no earthly sense to do so. And God came through for them, Remember?

God will never take us through a trial that is too hard for us to deal with. No matter how difficult your trials, you can trust His promise. He will give us a way to endure it, to resist it, or to get through it. I’m sure folks made fun of the three boys as they do us sometimes today, but they trusted God. Are you trusting him with your trial today? You can! Even when it makes no earthly sense.

