Tune In Alert: Christmas with Three Bridges, Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

A 90-minute special featuring Three Bridges is scheduled to be broadcast on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m. with an encore broadcast on Monday, December 25 at 3:30 p.m. on WATC TV, Channel 57 Atlanta, or online at http://watc.tv/watc-live/.

A Three Bridges Christmas concert includes classic Christmas carols, some lesser-known Christmas songs, a lot of fun, and most importantly, a celebration of Immanuel, God With Us.

Elliott McCoy says, “I just get excited about singing my favorite music – Christmas music. And I am excited about sharing the true meaning of Christmas once again . . . that God loves the world so much that He gave His very best to us, Jesus Christ.”

Three Bridges Gospel Trio

Three Bridges’ music is rooted in traditional ”southern gospel” and ”black gospel” music. This blended style has made Three Bridges an internationally-acclaimed Gospel group — one that is known for tight harmonies, a unique vocal style, an exciting and energy packed stage presence and, most importantly, for spreading the joy of the Good News of Christ. They have entertained and ministered to millions through their recordings, TV appearances and live shows — which is why Three Bridges has quickly become one of the most prominent Gospel groups in Christian music today. (http://www.threebridges.net/) (December 19, 2017)

More About WATC TV

WATC continues to look at new ways to spread the Gospel. WATC has completed its transition from analog to digital broadcasting and is now expanding into both Summerville, Georgia and Savannah, Georgia. In addition, the station’s programming can be seen around the world via the video streaming feature located on the WATC website. Many of the original programs produced by WATC now air on various broadcast stations and satellite networks across the United States and around the world. (http://watc.tv/history/) (December 19, 2017)

