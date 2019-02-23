Tune-In: Ricky Skaggs, Gatlin Brothers Appear on this Weekend’s Edition of HUCKABEE

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 23, 2019 – 12:27 pm -

Nashville, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs and legendary country group Larry, Steve & Rudy – the Gatlin Brothers are set to appear on this weekend’s edition of Huckabee on TBN.

Skaggs joins former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee on set to discuss his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, while the Gatlins appear to perform and celebrate the 35th anniversary of their No. 1 hit song, “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).”

Huckabee on TBN this Saturday night, February 23 at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET. The program will re-air on Sunday, February 24 at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET. For local listings visit Catch Skaggs and the Gatlins onon TBN this Saturday night,at. The program will re-air onat. For local listings visit TBN.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related