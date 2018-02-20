UP TV TO PREMIERE NEW DOCUSERIES MORGAN FAMILY STRONG ON MARCH 1

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 20, 2018 – 1:23 pm -

ATLANTA – UP TV, the entertainment destination that celebrates families and the relationships that define them, will premiere a new docuseries – Morgan Family Strong – centered around country singer Craig Morgan and his family. Craig is an Army veteran, family man, country music star and member of the Grand Ole Opry whose 25 Billboard hits include the radio chart-topper “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” The series will follow Craig and his close-knit family (wife Karen, daughter Alexandra, and sons Kyle and Wyatt) at home and on tour as they come together around the heartbreak of losing their son and brother, Jerry, in a tragic accident, by launching the family’s passion project – Morgan Farms. Morgan Family Strong will premiere Thursday, March 1 at 9:30 pm ET.

“Craig and his family are so genuine, real and authentic that we immediately fell in love with them and knew that their story was a perfect fit for UP and our viewers,” said Timothy Kuryak, svp unscripted development and production, UP. “They are such a fun and loving family, yet in the face of a terrible tragedy, they have turned to one another and grown stronger.”

This season on Morgan Family Strong, viewers will see the Morgans juggling life at home and on the road including opening a family store – The Gallery at Morgan Farms – and Craig writing new songs for an upcoming album. The family will also explore the Alaskan wilderness on vacation, take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry and celebrate birthdays and other milestones along the way.

Morgan Family Strong is produced for UP by Nashville-based Heart Bridge Media. Executive Producers are Heart Bridge Media’s Sean Overbeeke, Matt Case and Nate Griffin.

