Update On Ella Cline

Written by Staff on February 2, 2017 – 8:52 am -

Ella Cline, daughter of award-winning artist, Shellem Cline, is doing much better today after a night in the hospital. Ella’s fever broke yesterday and they saw a major improvement in her breathing after lunch as well.

Shellem would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.

Doctors have stated that Ella may return home later today, if she is able to go 24 hours without a fever and a breathing treatment.

Shellem stated this morning that, “Lacy and I are so blessed to have family and friends that believe in the power of prayer and lifted us up in their prayers yesterday. Ella has seen a major improvement and has not had a fever or even breathing issues in over 12 hours. The power of prayer is real and God is proving his power to us again. Thank you for your prayers and support!”

For more information, visit Shellem’s Facebook page and website .

About Shellem Cline:

Shellem Cline is an award winning Christian artist from Statesville, NC. Cline began his professional musical career at the age of 18 and since then, has made a huge mark within the Christian music industry. His desire to see individuals come to know Jesus Christ is what sets the standard for his ministry and he believes that in every event he must give his all, just like Jesus Christ gave His all for us. He has created a style of worship that mixes laughter, funny music, inspirational stories with amazing gospel melodies to create a time of worship that many call dynamic. Shellem became a married man on February 22, 2014, and his wife Lacy joins him at most events and shares her talent of sign language as her husband sings. Shellem Cline will finish every Christian concert with a special invitation, inviting the unbeliever to come to Jesus and the believer to receive encouragement that only Jesus Christ can give.

