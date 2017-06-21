An Update from Kody Erwin

An Update from Kody ErwinWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on June 21, 2017 – 1:13 pm -
Hey everyone,
I want to take a moment to personally thank everyone for the cards, flowers, and most importantly, THE PRAYERS!!! Prayer really does change things!
I’m back at 100% and have been for a few weeks now, thank you Jesus!
I hope to see you at a concert soon!
– Kody Erwin
