Update on Sandi Patty … Keep Praying

Update on Sandi Keep Praying

A little update from OKC. Don and I are day 12 since we were diagnosed. This is our 2nd day of no fever. Whoo hoo. Enjoying outside in our back yard! This isn’t over. We will have to be WISE WISE WISE!

