Update On Squire Parsons

The family of Squire Parsons has released the following statement:

The family of Squire Parsons would like to thank everyone for the prayers for Squire.

As many know, Squire had a medical issue during yesterday’s funeral service for Ernie Phillips. Unfortunately, there was a lot of exaggerated chatter that ensued during the following hours.

Today, Squire did undergo bypass surgery to repair some blockages in his heart. After the surgery, the doctor came in to speak with the family and friends who were waiting to report that Squire came through the surgery well, and as a result, the doctor was very optimistic for his recovery.

The family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support, and asks that you continue to do so. However, please respect the family’s privacy as they go through the next few weeks of recovery.

You can follow updates on Squire’s progress at his official Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/beulahlandmusic