Update on Peg From The McKameys

As many of you may know, back on December 27, 2017, Peg had triple bypass surgery. She has done and is doing exceptionally well thanks to God for healing and for all of you who have been praying for Peg! Last week, after just 4 weeks from her surgery, her surgeon cleared her to go back on the road!! So, on January 26th Peg and Ruben were able to join the rest of the group and travel to Lenoir, North Carolina, and Peg was able to sing her signature song “God On The Mountain”! Peg said “this was a shot in the arm for her and Ruben to be able to travel and sing a little”. So, needless to say, her and Ruben will be back traveling with the group beginning February 9th, 2018! We give GOD all the glory for what HE has done!! However, as she is still healing she will gradually work back into her “place” on stage! She will be taking things a little each week until her healing is complete!! Peg says, “Thank you to each of you for your prayers, cards and emails, these have really been overwhelming, I love you and appreciate all of these!” So, on that note….Peg and Ruben are back!!

