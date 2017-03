Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 7, 2017 – 1:53 pm -

An urgent prayer request has been made for the father of Gospel Artist Jeff Stice.

Please pray earnestly that God will intervene in the situation.

More information will come as it is available.

Find More News HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related

Comments Off on Urgent Prayer From Jeff Stice

Tags: Jeff Stice Posted in announcements