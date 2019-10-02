Urgent Prayer Request

Written by scoopsnews on October 2, 2019 – 10:43 am -

From The Reed Brothers

Please send up prayers for my nephew Joshua Reed, son of Ray and Shelia Reed, who was involved in a horrific car accident last night where there was fatalities . He has multiple fractures and is in ICU at North Mississippi Medical Center due to some breathing issues. He is on the ventilator at this time.

