Urgent Prayer Request

From The Reed Brothers
Please send up prayers for my nephew Joshua Reed, son of Ray and Shelia Reed, who was involved in a horrific car accident last night where there was fatalities . He has multiple fractures and is in ICU at North Mississippi Medical Center due to some breathing issues. He is on the ventilator at this time.
