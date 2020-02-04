Urgent Prayer Request For Jason Oxenrider Of The Riders

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 4, 2020 – 8:55 am -

This is an urgent prayer request for my son, Jason Oxenrider of the Riders. He has had a heart attack and will be having a heart catheterization today. We dont know at this time if a stent, medicine or surgery will be required, the catheterization will tell us that. At this point the heart attack is considered minor to moderate. He is on iv nitro and morphine for pain.

Keep Updated At SGN Scoops Facebook HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related