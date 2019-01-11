Urgent Prayer Request for SGN Scoops Family

Written by scoopsnews on January 11, 2019 – 10:16 am -

Today is the day for Sharon Kramer’s surgery. She is mom to Stephanie and aunt to Rob of SGNScoops.

Please join us in fervent prayer for wisdom for the doctors, and that no Cancer would be found. The doctors would also like to do another test to check the fluid on her lungs.

When one of our team at SGNScoops is facing battles, we all are. Please join us today and help us pray and show our love to a vital part of our Scoops family.

