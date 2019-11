Written by scoopsnews on November 3, 2019 – 12:21 pm -

Please Pray!

From Vernon:

To all my Creekside family keep Susan in your prayers we were cleaning out the motorhome today after a great weekend and she passed out in the front yard and we are heading to the hospital now….

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Urgent Prayer Request- Gibbs Family

Tags: the Gibbs Family Posted in announcements