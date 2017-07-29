“But in the Valley, He Restoreth My Soul” – Wisdom from Dusty Wells

Written by Staff on July 29, 2017 – 8:05 am -

I have sung about it from the time I was a young kid of 14 years old, right after I got saved. I have talked about it over and over with many troubled hurting people through the years. I have lived it, and I have been in the valley numerous times. I sure have, and I am fairly certain each of you have had those times in your own life where you have been there. We’ve all been in the dark lonely valley of life. And if you haven’t, let me assure you, you will in time. It’s just a part of the journey that we all have to go thru and deal with. It’s so painful yet so necessary for us to go to that new place in Him.

Precious mama Dottie Rambo penned her song, “(In the Valley) He Restoreth My Soul” during one of the darkest periods of her own life. There were many times when we would be out on the road traveling, or we would be sitting at her home when she would be in some of the most excruciating back pain, or as she struggled to understand the whys of her own journey, that I would sit there and be praying with her. She would start singing the lyrics to herself, almost as a prayer, and before I knew it, I would be joining in. Within a little bit of time, we both knew that we would come out of the valley.

Anyone who knows me well or follows me with my writing knows that I talk about change quite often and the importance of change for each of us. Well my friends, I am one of those that hates change, but I know that it will come … and I have to embrace it.

So in saying that, it’s been about six months ago that I experienced a big change in my life and career with my day-to-day job change, and even though it has been good – and it will get better – it has been one the toughest chapters of my own story.

It has been one of those valleys that I have had the most difficult time of trodding through. I could go on and on about this valley of mine, but in the last few days, I have found myself being reminded of the learning part of this valley and change that I have to embrace to help me on my own journey and to help make me a better person. I have found myself quoting and singing this song with such power and meaning like never before.

“It’s dark as a dungeon, and the sun seldom shines, and I question, ‘Lord why must this be?’ Then, He tells me there’s strength in my sorrow, and there’s victory in trials for me.” It goes on to say, “He leads me beside still waters, somewhere in the valley below. He draws me aside to be tested and tried, but in the valley, He restoreth my soul.”

Even just writing those powerful timeless lyrics out, I feel His strength, His unconditional and unwavering love for me, and I can almost see the mountain top that is right before me.

I am not sure where you are on your own path. I have no idea what you are struggling with or dealing with. I have no guarantee that will help you feel better about your own valley. But what I do know and stand secure in, is this … you will come out of that valley, and you will stand on the mountain top at some point. You really can make it out of the valley, and you will be stronger because of it. His Word assures us of that truth, with so many promises in regards to Him taking care of us with such tenderness, and He says He will never leave us nor forsake us.

So dear ones, start singing over and over to yourself, “but in the valley, He restoreth my soul.” He really will, and He really does.

By Dusty Wells

