Vanderslice Forms Music Group Sound Street

Okemah, Oklahoma, July 24, 2020 – Southern Gospel Artist Jarrod Vanderslice announces the formation of Sound Street, a southern gospel trio. Jarrod Vanderslice, his 12-year-old daughter Jaylie and long-time friend Ryan Bilby make up the mixed group from Oklahoma. Southern Gospel fans may recognize the names of these group members.

Vanderslice, in his time of ministry as a solo artist and with the Galloways, has performed on many stages such as: National Quartet Convention, TBN, Daystar, INSP, Templeton Tours cruise Jubilee at Sea©, CCMnow, Branson, Pigeon Forge, Canada and many churches from the Atlantic to the Pacific coasts. And, his daughter, Jaylie is following right along in dad’s footsteps.

From an early age, Jaylie has been provided many opportunities to grace the stage of a church. Her first concert performance was in front of 2,000 people at age two and she recorded her first song at the young age of three. She is an up and coming artist you need to keep your eye on.

Likewise, Bilby has traveled all across the country spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Bilby traveled for several years with Song Garden Artist Forgiven Quartet as their Baritone and eventually transitioned into their bass singer. He most recently traveled with Oklahoma group The Ambassadors as their lead singer. Needless to say, he can sing it all.

In other exciting news, Sound Street has just released their first single to radio. Be on the lookout for it. For more information or for booking, contact Sound Street at 918.697.0617.

