Written by scoopsnews on July 11, 2018 – 4:09 am -

2018 Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend!

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend will be held September 7th and 8th (2018) at the City Auditorium in downtown Vernon, Alabama.

Everyone is invited! Bring your friends, family, kids, church groups, and anyone else that loves good gospel music. The weekend will feature multi-talented gospel artists showcasing a variety of musical styles including Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass. We will kick off the fun each evening at 6:00 p.m. No ticket required for the concerts but we are asking for a $5 donation at the door. There will be a concession stand. Great music and good food at a great price!

The lineup includes the artists of M.A.C. Records:

Kenny Gardner from Columbus, MS – Southern gospel and Christian country singer signed with M.A.C. Records. Known to many as “Kenny G” and that happens to be the name of his latest project – “They Call Me Kenny G”. Kenny is a powerhouse singer that has been around southern gospel music all of his life. His style reminds many of the late Kenny Hinson who was a dear friend to Kenny Gardner. Check him out on Facebook: Kenny Gardner (kenny.gardner.334)

McKay Project from Columbus, MS – Award winning Americana & Christian country duet signed with M.A.C. Records (they actually own M.A.C. Records and Studio 115A in Columbus, MS). McKay Project recently had their first #1 song on the SGN Scoops Christian Country chart with “Taking Me Home”. They are currently nominated for a prestigious Diamond Award in the category of Christian Country Group of the Year. Check them out on Facebook @mckayproject.

Carol Barham from Vernon, AL – Christian country singer/songwriter signed with M.A.C. Records. Carol was recently nominated in the category of ICGMA Female Horizon Artist of the year. She has written a number of songs that have appeared in both the Christian Country and Southern Gospel charts. Currently, her song “I Can’t Praise Him Enough” can be found in the Christian Voice Country Gospel chart at #20 and in the Christian Voice Southern Gospel chart at #66. Check her out on Facebook: Carol Barham (carol.barham.37)

Jesse Reece from Ethelsville, AL – Christian country singer/songwriter signed with M.A.C. Records. Jesse was recently nominated in the category of ICGMA Male Horizon Artist of the year. His newest self-titled project, “Jesse Reece”, has been released and features all original songs written by Jesse with one song being co-written with Gerald Crabb. Check him out on Facebook: Jesse Reece (jesse.reece.7)

Additional guest artists include:

The Riders from Lumberton, MS – Award winning Southern gospel trio. The Riders are a powerhouse of talent when it comes to Southern gospel music. They have a long and rich musical heritage. You may recognize them for songs like “Jerusalem” or “One Holy Morning”. Check them out at www.theridersministries.com

Day Three from Mobile, AL – This amazing Southern gospel trio is currently nominated for the prestigiousDiamond Awards in the category of Sunrise Trio of the Year. Their newest single, “Not A Failure”, is climbing the charts in the Southern gospel world. Check them out at www.day3trio.com

Eagle’s Wings from Jasper, AL – Award winning Bluegrass gospel group. Currently nominated in 4 categories for the prestigious Diamond Awards: 1) Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year; 2) Bluegrass Gospel Song of the Year for “A Rugged Cross and an Empty Grave”; 3) Bluegrass Gospel Male Artist of the Year – Matthew Wilson; 4) Bluegrass Gospel Female Artist of the Year – Debra Wilson. Check them out at www.eagleswingsband.com

Zion’s Way from Brookhaven, MS – Award winning Southern gospel male quartet. Recently awarded 2018 Quartet of the Year at the 19th Annual Mississippi Quartet Convention. Check them out at www.zionswayqt.com

Danny Figgins from Front Royal, VA – This incredibly talented gospel singer and comedian is known to many as “the singing policeman” and for his amazing impersonation of Willie Nelson. He can often be found performing at Cooter’s Garage in Luray, VA, in a church, at a park or festival, or wherever the Lord opens a door. And…you never know what kind of bright, crazy jacket he may decide to wear. Check him out on Facebook: Danny L Figgins (dlfiggins)

Chronicle from Denham Springs, LA – Award winning husband and wife duet. Currently nominated for the prestigious Diamond Awards in 2 categories: Sunrise Duet of the Year and Sunrise Song of the Year for “Where Did The Wind Go”. Tim is also nominated in the category of Anthony Burger Instrumentalist of the Year for his amazing talent on the saxophone. Check them out at www.chroniclegospelgroup.com

“We love this event and look forward to it every year! This is the 6th year that M.A.C. Records has done this event in Vernon. It is the third year that we have partnered with the City of Vernon and Coastal Media and called it Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. We have been welcomed by the Vernon community and the outpouring of support has been fantastic. We have an amazing group of talented artists that we consider our friends who will be traveling to Vernon this year. We can’t wait for folks to meet them and hear their wonderful music. We hope everyone will make plans to join us at some point during the weekend,” said Dennis McKay – Owner of M.A.C. Records.

For more information about the artists, sponsors, hotel accommodations, restaurants, the concert schedule, etc be sure to check out the Facebook page – Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend (@macnightofworship). We will be posting information over the next several weeks as the event gets closer. Special thanks to our corporate sponsors: The City of Vernon, Exceed Technologies, Coastal Media Group, and M.A.C. Records.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related