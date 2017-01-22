Written by scoopsnews on January 22, 2017 – 7:21 am -

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend 2017

Vernon, Alabama will be hopping once again on September 8th and 9th as gospel artists from all over the country get together to bring the community 2 days of Southern Gospel and Christian Country music at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend.

The event will feature free concerts on Friday and Saturday night at the Vernon City Auditorium. Many of the artists that participated last year will be returning to Vernon and there will be new additions to the lineup. One of the new additions will be award-winning songwriter, singer, and evangelist, Gerald Crabb.

“We are excited that Gerald is going to be a part of our event this year. So many people love his music and his energy for God. We look forward to an awesome time in Vernon”, said Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records.

Gerald will be conducting a songwriting seminar on Saturday morning and in concert on Saturday night.

Another highlight of the weekend will be the 2017 M.A.C. Records Gospel Music Talent Search. This will be held on Saturday afternoon for those interested in the opportunity to win a recording package at Studio 115A, national radio promotion with Hey Y’all Media, and national advertising with SGN Scoops Magazine. The winner of the talent search will be announced at Saturday night’s concert.

To keep up with the latest news about the event, check out the Facebook page: Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend (https://www.facebook.com/macnightofworship). This event is sponsored by M.A.C. Records and SGN Scoops Magazine.

