Looking for gospel music events to put on your 2018 calendar? Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend 2018 is going to be one of those “don’t miss events” to add to your list. The dates are September 7th and 8th at the Vernon City Auditorium in Vernon, Alabama.

“We look forward to the Vernon event each year and appreciate all the support for gospel music from the city of Vernon and the surrounding community. The 2018 event is going to be a little different than last year. We are featuring the talented artists of M.A.C. Records along with a handful of guest V.I.P. artists that have been invited to Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. We want the community to come out and enjoy two evenings of gospel music without wearing them out and at the same time give the artists the opportunity to share their music and ministry,” commented Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records.

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend started out several years ago as a M.A.C. Records event (M.A.C. Night of Worship) hosted by Dennis and Leslie McKay that featured just the artists of M.A.C. Records. The M.A.C. artists remain central to Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend and the 2018 event will continue the tradition of featuring those talented artists. This year’s event will feature the following: Kenny Gardner, Carol Barham, Jesse Reece, Purpose, Trinity 3, and McKay Project.

“Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend is always an enjoyable and unique musical event,” says Rob Patz of Coastal Media Group and SGNScoops Magazine. “I’m anticipating a great weekend in September and invite all of friends to join me.”

As mentioned, this year’s event will include V.I.P. artists that have been extended a special invitation to participate and share their music and ministry. Invitations went out to five artists and we are pleased to announce the following V.I.P. artists for Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend 2018: Eagles Wings, The Riders, Day Three, Chronicle, and The Drummond Family.

To keep up with the latest news and info, check out the Facebook page: Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. We hope to see you in September in Alabama! HERE

