Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Artist Spotlight- Hazel Sain

Meet Hazel Sain, Artist Spotlight for Gospel Music Weekend in Vernon, Alabama.

Hazel Sain and her husband, Larry, currently live in Vale, North Carolina. Hazel was born into a musical family and developing a love for music early in life. Hazel began singing Southern Gospel Music at six years of age. For a number of years, Hazel sang and played piano in their family quartet known as “The Cooke Family” noted for its close-knit family harmony. After marriage and various career relocations, Hazel continuously used her God given talents by playing piano for a gospel quartet and by singing in various church choirs. While living in South Carolina, Hazel directed an adult and youth choir. Most recently Hazel has sung in a family trio and is now currently singing solo.

Hazel will be in Vernon, Alabama on September 6th and 7th at Gospel Music Weekend.

Here is a complete lineup of the event.

See you there!

