Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend “Spotlight Artist”

Hope’s Journey from Ellisville, Mississippi is our Vernon, Alabama Spotlight Artist of the week.

About Hope’s Journey:

Fourteen years ago, Vonda Easley Armstrong and her daughter, Ashley Easley (Franks), began the ministry of Hope’s Journey. The vision for the group was to spread “Hope” to a lost and dying world. In 2006, Ashley met Josh Franks at The National Quartet Convention and, on December 8th, 2007, they were married and began an exciting ministry together as husband and wife. In regards to Hope’s Journey, Vonda states, “We’ve had some amazing opportunities come our way and have been able to share the stage with many fantastic groups and singers through the years. We’ve also had our fair share of transition, but with those changes, we have experienced some amazing blessings! Today, Hope’s Journey is comprised of Vonda Easley Armstrong, Alicia Estis & Jenny Stork.

“I am so excited about today’s lineup,” states Vonda. “God did it! We hope to see many of our friends and family in Vernon, Alabama at Vernon’s Gospel Music Weekend.”

Here is a complete lineup of the event:

See you in Vernon!

