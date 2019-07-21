Written by scoopsnews on July 21, 2019 – 2:49 pm -

Meet Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist- Amy Richardson.

Amy Richardson is an MAC recording artist. She and her husband,Bobby, attend the Starkville Church of God where Amy is the children’s pastor. She has been singing since an early age in church as well as joining a Southern Gospel Group called “Banners of Love” in her teenage years. A love for singing has found her on the stage leading choirs and ministering in churches for 25 plus years. Two of her songs, “Send Me” and “Sweet Whispers” have graced the charts. When she isn’t singing, Amy and Bobby own New Journey Radio and you’ll find her behind the scenes.

Here is a complete lineup of the event:

See you soon in Vernon, Alabama!

