Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist- Day Three

From Day Three:

In today’s times, Day Three would be classed as a new artist, however, none of its members are new to the Southern Gospel Music industry. Co-founders Scott Washam, Amy Dunnam and Bo Sullivan have been involved in Gospel music with different ministries dating back to the early ’90’s.

On July 25th, 2014, a new ministry was birthed on the stage of the Alabama Quartet Convention when Amy and Scott sang with Barry Rowland and Shawn Rupert of Barry Rowland and Deliverance. The four of them would sing what has become Day Three’s signature song, “Royal Descendant”.

Scott Washam, Bo Sullivan (both members of Azalea City Quartet) and Amy Dunnam (soloist) begin singing the song at concerts that would follow in the the next few years. As time passed, more requests to sing other songs became the new normal.

None of the three realized at the time what God was up to. He was orchestrating a new ministry that would later become affectionately known as the Amy Dunnam Trio. Most people recognize the name Amy Dunnam and Azalea City Quartet, but the three decided that it’s time for a new start; a ‘new seed to plant’.

Refusing to rest on past successes, awards and accolades, the three of them left their comfort zones, and started the process of rebranding the group with a new identity.

Day Three’s unique blend of music genres, arrangement sytlings and clean vocals have made them one of the regions top ministries in a short amount of time. Day Three is excited to see what God has in store for them.

​ The number three is very significant in the bible. Of course, the obvious correlation is Resurrection Day, but Day Three challenges you to think outside be box. On Day Three God created new ground with new seeds bearing new growth.

Bo, Amy, and Scott want to be used and to serve anywhere God opens a door. “We want to be willing vessels that God can use for His purpose.” Day Three is also the official host group of the Alabama Quartet Convention held each year the last weekend of July in Mobile, AL. For more information about that event, visit: www.thealqc.com.

Come meet Day Three in Vernon , Alabama at Gospel Music Weekend.

Here is a poster with a complete lineup of Artists for the event.

More information about Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend: HERE

