Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend “Spotlight Artist”- Jessica Horton

Jessica Horton is a singer/songwriter from Columbus, MS. She was raised in classic country and gospel, and the soul and sound of these classics often find their way into her music. Her songs feature the acoustic guitar, dobro, mandolin, and other roots instruments. On stage, Jessica brings a live aspect to her show by playing guitar and including singable old-time hymns and gospel songs. Off- stage, Jessica spends a lot of time with her husband, David and her church family. She serves as worship leader and youth director at Shaeffer’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Columbus, MS.

Jessica is originally from Eupora, MS, and she grew up singing classic country with her “Pop” Jess, starting when she was only 3 years old. He taught her guitar and piano, and they traveled to different schoolhouses, opry houses, festivals, and election events to perform. When he passed away, Jessica focused more on her classical studies as a music major at Mississippi University for Women, where she earned a degree as a soprano vocalist and music educator.

In 2018, with the encouragement of her husband, Jessica reached out to Dennis and Leslie McKay with M.A.C. Records in Columbus, MS. Shortly after, Jessica signed with the label and began working on her first single. You can find her music on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Play and any other online music outlets.

Please follow her on Facebook @jesshortonmusic for the most recent updates!

And come hear Jessica in person at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend September 6-7th, 2019.

Here is a complete lineup of artists and information for the event.

See you in Vernon!

