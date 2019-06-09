Written by scoopsnews on June 9, 2019 – 3:32 pm -

Meet Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist, Kenny Gardner.

Kenny , better known to those that love him, as “Kenny G” is from Columbus, Mississippi and is no stranger to the world of Gospel Music. Born into a preacher’s home, he spent many of his years under his Dad’s (James Gardner) “ole time gospel tents” all across the south. Kenny began singing at the young age of 3 and has served in all facets of ministry. His heart is “healing for hurting humanity” and his anointed ministry in song brings just that.

Kenny has been married for 39 years to his Jr. High School sweetheart, Deborah, and they have one daughter, Ashlee Brooke who alongside her Dad brings an incredibly powerful voice. Their son-in-law, Lance, and two special grandsons, Landon and Jackson complete this amazing family!

In younger years, Kenny traveled with the Stalls Family who are remembered for the song “Stepping on the Clouds” that was written by John Stalls. Kenny’s personal friend, Kenny Hinson was also a powerful influence in his life, and Kenny G. was honored to serve as a pallbearer for his dear friend. Aaron Wilburn, whose name alone makes people smile, is another special friend of Kenny’s that has been influential along his musical path.

But Kenny’s greatest friend and influence is undoubtedly Jesus Christ! Even though he was saved at a very young age, Kenny has stayed true to the course and his calling. Realizing the day is far spent and time is so short, he feels a new season is opening up for him to share the Lord more through music.

Here is a complete poster of the event:

Make plans now to join us in Vernon, Alabama.

