Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend -Spotlight Artist-The Riders

Meet this weeks “Spotlight Artist” for upcoming Gospel Music Weekend in Vernon Alabama, The Riders.

In March 1992, a brother, sister, and church friend began singing specials in their home church. What began as singing specials in church, led to a family singing ministry that has spanned the past 27 years. Because of much prayer, commitment, sacrifice, and hard work, this family group has seen the Lord open many doors for their ministry. Having had the privilege to sing and minister throughout many eastern states, The ‘Riders have met many special people and have seen God work in peoples lives from many different walks of life.

It is the desire of The ‘Riders to continue to allow God to use them as an instrument to lead people to the realization that they need a savior. The ‘Riders want to serve as a tool of encouragement to the discouraged. If The ‘Riders do nothing else, this family group wants to leave every one of their concerts knowing that they gave their all in their performance, helped someone leave the event in a better way than when they came, and, most importantly, reflect a Godly life in every thing they say, sing, or do.

The Riders will be at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend on September 6th and 7th.

Here is a complete Line-Up of the event… See you there!

For More information on the Riders: HERE

For More information on Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend: HERE

