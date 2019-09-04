Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist- Zion’s Way Quartet

Written by scoopsnews on September 4, 2019 – 6:09 am -

Four men, with a love of Southern Gospel Quartet singing, as well as over a hundred years of combined experience in various groups, came together in the winter of 2016, to form the group known today as Zion’s Way Quartet.

From their initial concert in January 2017, opening for Dollywood’s Kingdom Heirs Quartet, to performances in Texas, Louisiana, and all over Mississippi, including The Mississippi Quartet Convention, this newly formed quartet has had the privilege of sharing their music to many great audiences in such a short time.

These audiences have grown to love Zion’s Way and have welcomed them into their churches and concert halls with open arms. In a Zion’s Way concert, you will notice quickly the talent that this quartet is blessed with. From the high tenor, to the low bass, this group has a top notch, four part harmony blend that the listener is sure to enjoy.

In just their first year of existence, Zion’s Way was awarded Favorite Male Quartet at The Mississippi Quartet Convention in 2017, as well as favorite tenor, baritone, and bass respectively.

​

Zion’s Way consists today of the following four men…….Jeff King, Rodney Homan, Jason Oxenrider, and Kenneth Steadman. Singing the bass part for Zion’s Way is Jeff King, from Brookhaven, MS. The newest member of the group is Rodney Homan, from Gordo, AL, singing baritone. Singing the lead part for Zion’s Way is Jason Oxenrider, from Lumberton, MS. Rounding out this quartet is Kenneth Steadmen, from Cleveland, MS, who sings tenor for the group.

What can you expect at a Zion’s Way Concert? First and foremost, you can expect an atmosphere of worship and praise, lifting up The Lord Jesus Christ. You will see all four men give it their all, singing their hearts out on both new songs, as well as songs that the audience will be sure to recognize and be able to interact with.

Zion’s Way wants to reach souls for Christ and also be used to encourage the Christian to keep moving forward for Christ. Zion’s Way wants to see you at Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend. The event will take place this weekend, September 6th and 7th in Vernon, Alabama.

Here is a complete line-up of the event.

See You There!

