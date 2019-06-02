Written by scoopsnews on June 2, 2019 – 12:47 pm -

Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist – Carol Barham

Carol is a Christian Country singer, songwriter from Vernon, Alabama who records on the M.A.C. Records label. A pastor’s wife and grandmother, Carol has a passion for ministering to hurting people with her God given talent of songwriting and performing. Her message to others is that God loves them and will save, heal and deliver.

In an interview with SGN Scoops Magazine, Carol was asked this question.

SGN: Tell us about Carol Barham and what we can expect when we come to your concert or ministry/worship service?

Carol: I was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and grew up with two brothers, playing guitar and singing Country music. Music has always been a part of my life and I am thankful for the God-given gift of songwriting. All of my songs are originals and recording them is a dream come true.

My partnership with M.A.C. Records is definitely not an accident. Dennis McKay of M.A.C. Records and I had known each other for several years but lost contact until one day our paths crossed and my dream began to unfold. I knew this was no accident but God had placed Dennis and me in the right place at the right time.

