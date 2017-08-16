Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 16, 2017 – 9:23 am -

There’s an excitement in the air about Gospel Music Weekend!

Check out the artist lineup and events that will take place in Vernon, Alabama on September 8th and 9th below.

“We are excited about the songwriting class that will be taught by Dr. Jeff Steele, states Vonda Easley, board member for the event. I have co-written several songs with Brother Jeff and I believe this class will be a tremendous asset to many attendees.”

For information: info@macrecords.net or contact Dennis McKay at 662-889-2829 or Rob Patz at 360-933-0741. Find us on facebook HERE

Check out the video below of Dennis and Leslie McKay, founders of Gospel Music Weekend and owners of M.A.C. Records, as they talk about the upcoming event.

