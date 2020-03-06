Veterans Night at Southern Gospel Weekend- Thursday, March 19th

Oxford, AL (March 6 , 2020) – Calling all Active and Veteran members of the United States Military! Southern Gospel Weekend welcomes you and your loved ones to join us for Veterans Night, March 19, 2019. You will be our VIP guests and enjoy preferred seating for a night in your honor. The evening begins at 6:30 pm at the Oxford Civic Center.

Opening the evening on Thursday, March 19th, with a beautiful patriotic introduction will be the Oklahoma quartet, The Williamsons. Donnie Williamson is a board member in the event and no stranger to Southern Gospel Weekend. You will be blessed by this talented family.

Southern Gospel Weekend is a 3 day series of concerts that you won’t want to miss. Over 26 great artists will be performing from March 19th through 21st, with evening concerts beginning at 6:30 on Thursday and 6 pm Friday and Saturday. There will be daytime showcases at 9:00am in the showcase room at the civic center on Friday and Saturday. VIP seating is available for $25. VIPS will sit in the best seats and will be showered with free cds, gifts, and a private VIP concert at 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday by featured artists of the event.

On Saturday Night, from Hendersonville, Tennessee, The Freemans will be our “Featured Group.”

This family, deeply rooted in more than three decades of singing Southern Gospel Music, has many accolades and awards to add to their long list of accomplishments. They have recorded more than twenty five albums. Multiple DVDs featuring live concerts can be found on their legacy list. Over the course of their tenure, they have humbly enjoyed the success of seven number one songs on the Singing News charts as well as over twenty Top 10 songs. In 2010, “Three Rugged Crosses” was voted Song of the Year by the Singing News Fan Awards. This song continues to be requested at every concert, every night.

Darrell, now the patriarch of the family, began his journey when he was only 13 years old, singing with his family, known then as The Pathways from Sandusky, Ohio. At the age of 20, he met the love of his life, Chris Hawkins who, at the time, had spent seven years making her own mark upon the world with the infamous Hinsons. During her tenure there, she would be voted the Queen of Gospel Music twice in a row in 1976 and 1977. Darrell fell in love with the beauty, the voice, and the spirit of the lady who he has called his bride for over thirty years. Their marriage is firmly planted in the commitment of their love relationship with God and with one another. Both Darrell and Chris will quickly tell you they are each other’s best friend.

They have imparted their gifts of music and servant leadership to their amazing children, Misty and Caylon, who both travel full time with their family. Misty now has a family of her own with her husband, Bryce, and Adelaide and the newest addition, Lincoln. Caylon is enjoying the benefits of his calling and career as an accomplished musician, devoted band member, and singer as well. Both are committed followers of the Christ they sing about each night. Misty and Caylon each bring their own unique and diverse style to this powerhouse family sound. They are certainly a product of their family’s heritage, giving 100% to everything they endeavor to do.

Joe Freeman, Darrell’s cousin, brings the fullness of The Freemans full circle. Joe is an amazing keyboardist and has a distinctive voice which blends perfectly with every song The Freemans sing. He solidifies what every gospel music lover waits to hear, harmony at a premium. His gentle spirit and genuine heart are truly one of a kind.

With half a lifetime behind them, their best days are yet ahead. They leave their home in Nashville every weekend with the full assurance that they are operating in God’s perfect plan for their lives. When you meet them, when you hear them raise the roof with their songs, you know immediately that you have stepped into a realm where God resides and life is celebrated at a premium. An evening with The Freemans is an evening filled with excitement, joy, passion, and anointing. The Freemans give their very best every time, all the time. To experience this family is to enjoy a slice of musical life at its best.

Come hear The Freemans, New Ground, Pardoned, Eagle’s Wings, Hope’s Journey, ClearVision, The Connells, The Bibletones, MARK209, and many many more at Southern Gospel Weekend 2020.

Here is a lineup of the entire event.

Call Vonda Easley at 256-310-7892 to purchase your VIP tickets.