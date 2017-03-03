VICTORIA SIGNS WITH CHAPEL VALLEY!

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 3, 2017 – 2:46 pm -

For more than 20 years, Victoria Shirey Bowlin was an integral part of her family music ministry The Shireys. Now she steps from the shadows of her family into a new musical outreach along with her husband Aaron!

Victoria has recently completed her debut album “You See Beauty” with producer Shane Roark for Chapel Valley. Label chief Roark stated “Victoria is an amazing lady and an outstanding talent! It was a joy to work with her and her husband Aaron on this new recording”.

Mrs. Bowlin shared “I am so excited about working with Chapel Valley! Aaron and I are looking forward to great things in the next few months!”

For more information log onto Bowlinministries.com or Chapelvalleymusic.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related