Victory on the Hill Promotions introduces Gospel concert series to South Carolina

Written by Staff on March 29, 2020 – 1:33 pm -

York, South Carolina (March 27, 2020) – Victory on the Hill invites you to a series of Southern Gospel concerts heading to York and Blacksburg, South Carolina this summer. The Singing in the South concert series will begin with award winning artists, Jeff and Sheri Easter on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the iconic Sylvia Theatre located in York.

Victory on the Hill will be promoting concert every other month featuring the best in Southern gospel music. This concert series will feature some of the biggest names in the industry such as: The Nelons, The Hoppers, Adam Crabb, The Mark Trammell Quartet, and many more.

Owner and founder of Victory on the Hill Promotions, Andrew Brunet, is thrilled about this opportunity to bring this series to York and Blacksburg.

“This is a dream that I never believed I could have or achieve,” states Brunet. “I’m honored to be able to bring some of my favorite artists to the upstate of South Carolina. I am so excited to see what God’s going to do. This is all about Him and seeing people’s lives touched and changed.”

For tickets and more information you may call Andrew Brunet at: 803-374-4069 or visit Singing in the South Concert Series’ Facebook page or Victory On The Hill Promotions, LLC website HERE

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related