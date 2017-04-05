The Villines Trio Releases “Elijah” to National Radio

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on April 5, 2017 – 10:58 am -

Compton, AR – Young family group, The Villines Trio is excited to announce the release of their first national radio single, “Elijah!” The song will hit radio stations nation-wide within the next several weeks. The Villines Trio is in the studio working diligently to complete their freshman project that will release on June 2. “Elijah” is a fresh upbeat and catchy song that I believe listeners will absolutely love,” says Landon Villines of the group. He adds, “Elijah” is the Gospel version of the old Hank Williams song “Kaw Liga!” Don’t miss the debut release of “Elijah” by The Villines Trio as it will be played first on the “Voice of Victory” radio program this Sunday, April 9 at 9:30am (CST) on 107.1 FM for listeners in the Northwest Arkansas region or you can listen online anywhere in the nation at http://www.kthsradio.com. Hey Y’all Media represents this vibrant young family group on radio. For more information on the new release from The Villines Trio or to receive the song for your radio station contact Vonda Easley at vonda@heyyallmedia.com. More information regarding the upcoming album and tour will release within the next few weeks.

