Villines Trio Sending New Single to Radio with Hey Ya’ll Media

Compton, Arkansas — (March 27, 2020) The Villines Trio announces their new single, “You’re Still You,” coming to radio in April! The song features Hannah Villines on lead. Hannah’s Country Gospel tone, combined with powerful lyrics, is sure to pull your heart’s strings each time you hear it!

The trio is returning to the studio in a few weeks to record their sophomore album which will be produced by Tammy Dunaway. The album is set to release this summer!

Call your local Southern Gospel radio station and request “You’re Still You” by The Villines Trio!

Radio Promotion: Hey Y’all Media / Vonda Armstrong

