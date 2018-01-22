VIP Ticket For Southern Gospel Weekend?

Written by scoopsnews on January 22, 2018 – 8:56 am -

Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford,Alabama is just around the corner.

General admission is still Free, however if you would like to be a VIP, get in touch with Vonda at 256-310-7892 or email vonda@sgnscoops.com.

VIP seating For Southern Gospel Weekend is in the floor area just in front of the stage. Other VIP perks includes free gifts every night for our special VIP guests. A goodie bag will be waiting for you when you arrive!

Southern Gospel Weekend March 1-3rd at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama. Don’t miss this great event!

Find Southern Gospel Weekend On Facebook HERE

