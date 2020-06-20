Visiting With 3rd Avenue Sound…..

Written by scoopsnews on June 20, 2020 – 11:10 am -

By: Vonda Armstrong Tommy Swindle is a Producer / Arranger / Engineer with the experience to capture your vision.

At 3rd Avenue Sound, they are laser focused on providing custom recording services. The goal is to provide the best recording possible, for a reasonable price. Recently, I visited with Tommy and learned more about 3rd Avenue Sound and wanted to share with you.

(Vonda) Tommy, I’ve heard so many great things about 3rd Avenue Sound! Tell us all about the company, how it came into existence and some of your favorite sessions through the years.

(Tommy) 3rd Avenue is the realization of a 30+ year passion for Gospel music. I love the music, and the life it contains. I’m driven to make every effort I can to produce quality gospel music for every client who records here.

Favorite sessions:

That’s a hard one, because I love them all! If I had to pick, I’d say that working for the Steele’s was a highlight. They always write great songs, and they’re terrific to work with. From that project, we actually had Three (3) Top 10 singles in the Singing News (Never Changes, Just Across the River, and Blessed Be The Name).

Another favorite is a single we produced for my friend Tim Maze and Canaan’s Crossing. “Why Should I Worry” went to #8 in the Singing News Bluegrass Charts.

I’ve also been working a lot with Living Faith, a quartet from Cullman, AL. They are an up-and-coming group that you’re going to be hearing a lot about!

(Vonda) What is different about recording at 3rd Avenue Sound?

(Tommy) Having been involved with Southern Gospel groups for so long, I believe I understand some of the key things it takes to get the best out of a group. A) I understand the music, the harmonies, and how to create song arrangements that will move the audience. B) When I built the studio, it was very important to create an environment that not only sounds great, but one that also lends itself to recording quartets, trios, soloists, etc. The goal was to make the studio a comfortable place for my clients, because if a singer is comfortable, they’re going to deliver their best performance. C)I believe that the MOST important thing I bring to the table as producer/engineer for my clients, is the passion I have for this music. No one loves great Southern Gospel music more than me. Making it the best it can be is more than a goal, it’s a spiritual commitment that I take very seriously. I believe these goals have been accomplished with 3rd Avenue Sound.

(Vonda) What are some things that you believe is most important in getting a GREAT, completed project?

(Tommy) Great question.. I’ve mentioned a few above already, but an important part of the equation is also the equipment involved in the process. I’m a big believer in having the best tools available, and I make it my business to know how to use them. 3rd Avenue Sound is equipped with some of the best recording gear on the planet, and I’m proud to offer it to all my clients. But the equipment will just sit there if I don’t apply it with the passion it takes to do the job right. I spend time every day learning how to be just a little better than I was the day before.

(Vonda) With the love you have for gospel music, there has to be a personal music story.. Give us the scoop!

(Tommy) I grew up in a church where music was a big part of the services. I started playing piano when I was 9. I started playing for a southern gospel quartet when I was 14. I remember writing my first song when I was about 15. There was just “something” about playing/singing gospel music. It’s alive, and the message stirred me then. 40 years later, I’m more passionate about this music than ever. My story? HIS story..and I want to tell it in a way that will catch people’s attention, by presenting it with the quality it deserves. There’s no message on earth more important than sharing it to every listener who hears it.

(Vonda) If someone is interested in speaking with you about your services, what should they do?

(Tommy)I’d love to talk to folks about recording here. I can be reached at 256-572-7311 or 256-616-1748, My email is tswindle0@gmail.com.

(Vonda) What are some future goals for 3rd Avenue Sound?

(Tommy) We’re always in growth mode here. I have plans to continue adding to the recording space. I also add new tools to the arsenal frequently. Resting isn’t an option. Too much work to do!

(Vonda) What do you see for the future of the company?

(Tommy) I believe 3rd Avenue Sound can be a premiere recording venue for Southern Gospel, and also for other genre’s of gospel music. My goal from the very beginning has been to produce every project to the best of my ability. By consistently doing that, God has proven faithful. Based on HIS track record, I’m 100% convinced that he will continue to bless it and help me to expand it.

