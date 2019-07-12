Vonda Armstrong shines DJ Spotlight on Paula Probus

Written by Staff on July 12, 2019 – 10:40 am -

WJCR 90.1 FM in Upton, Kent., was founded by the vision and sacrifice of Rev. Don Powell, Sr. and his wife Gerri. The station went on the air in February 1990. WJCR 90.1 FM is Kentucky’s only 100,000 watt Christian radio station. It reaches 32 counties throughout central Kentucky, and parts of four other states. WJCR is where we find our DJ Spotlight for this month, as it shines on Paula Probus. Take a look at the following conversation with this sweet lady from Upton, Kent.







Vonda Armstrong: Paula, how and when did you get your first job in radio? What is your current job at WJCR?

Paula Probus: I got my first job in radio at WJCR 90.1FM in Upton, Ky. Back in 2003, the station needed volunteers to handle the phones. So, I volunteered one day a week. Don Powell Jr. and his wife Lauree Powell were running the station and they asked me to DJ a 3-hour program in the afternoon twice a week, and that started my love for radio. I am currently working fulltime as the Music Director and afternoon DJ and I love it.

Armstrong: We understand your grandson is famous! Tell us all about Jake.

Probus: Yes, my oldest grandson is popular. His name is Jake Boone Logsdon, and it all started when my daughter videoed him helping her with her grocery list. He won America’s Funniest Home Videos and he now has his own YouTube channel, Life according to Jake Boone. Jake is four years old; he loves feeding cows, hauling stuff on his flatbed truck and going fishing. He is just a little red-headed country boy.



Armstrong: If you could interview anyone, who would it be? Why would you choose them?

Probus: I would love to interview Gloria Gaither. Gloria is a wonderful writer, and I am sure she has some interesting stories to tell on Bill. I know she is filled with wisdom about the Southern gospel music industry, while she has watched it evolve throughout the years. Gloria also seems to be a humble woman of God.

Armstrong: Tell us about something cool you have been able to do because of your position in radio.

Probus: One of my all-time favorite experiences as a music director for WJCR, was my recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. My husband Tim and I walked the red carpet at the ICM awards. The experience was so fun. Being on radio has given me many great experiences, it is the best job ever.



Armstrong: Would you share your testimony with us?

Probus: I am the oldest child of a General Baptist minister. My brother and husband are also preachers. God put me in a family who believes in the power of Jesus Christ. I was saved and baptized when I was nine years old. However, I was taught to sing with my mother and aunt when I was only seven years old. I have not always walked close with Jesus, but he has never left me and is always my refuge and strength. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.“ Psalm 46:1.





Thank you to Paula Probus for sharing your heart with us today. We have enjoyed shining the SGNScoops’ DJ Spotlight on you today.

By Vonda Armstrong

First published in May 2019 SGNScoops Magazine.

Read the July SGNScoops Magazine Online HERE

Download July SGNScoops Magazine On PDF HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen To Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related