Vonda Easley Of Southern Gospel Weekend Talking To Ken Rollins Of Channel 24

With its rich history in Southern Gospel music, Oxford, Alabama is the home for one of the most talked about events of 2017. Oxford is already abuzz about this year’s Southern Gospel Weekend. Over 30 great artists will be performing in Oxford from March 23rd through the 25th,2017.

“I have to say, more people in this past year have asked me about Oxford, Alabama and Southern Gospel Weekend, than about any other event I have been a part of. The industry as a whole is excited to see the growth of this event. The community as a whole has also embraced this event,” said Rob Patz, President of Coastal Media. “There’s just a feeling of excitement about these three days of music. Besides the nightly concerts, this year there will be showcases and a special breakfast on Saturday morning that will feature several artists.”

“I am so excited about Southern Gospel Weekend 2017. Last year, we were in awe of the awesome groups that participated and the great crowd we had each night! I expect no less this year,” states Vonda Easley of Hey Y’all Media and Hope’s Journey.

Ava Kasich, Southern Gospel artist, tells us, “This will be the third year for Southern Gospel Weekend and I am SO excited to see what God has in store for all who attend! Last year there were so many lives touched and souls saved and I know God is going to work many miracles this coming year. The lineup of artists is beyond great. You don’t want to miss it! I am so honored and blessed to be a part of this awesome event.

Call today to get your free ticket or VIP Ticket ($25 for all 3 days) and come expecting great things. See you there!” Along with Hope’s Journey and Ava Kasich, many solo and group artists will be performing during the three-day festival. Gospel-chart toppers and our January cover artists, The Williamsons will be there along with The Riders, ClearVision Qt , Pine Ridge Boys,Surrendered and many more.

For more information on Southern Gospel Weekend, visit their home on the web at

http://www. southerngospelweekend.com/ and on Facebook at

https://www.facebook.com/ southerngospelweekend.

