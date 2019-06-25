Vote today for 2019 Diamond Awards Top Five

Vote today for your favorite artists from the Top Five nominees and make plans to attend the 2019 Diamond Awards ceremony, as the best in today’s Southern, Country, and Bluegrass gospel music are celebrated.

The Diamond Awards will be presented on Oct. 29, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during the 2019 Creekside Gospel Music Convention. Don’t forget to make sure your voice is heard by voting HERE.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention brings national and regional gospel music to Pigeon Forge from Oct. 27 through Oct. 31. This year, special features include Creekside Bluegrass, and Christian Country at the Creek, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award, keynote speakers and preachers, chapel services, live concert tapings, and midnight prayer.

Reserve your tickets at www. creeksidegospelmusicconvention .com and your space at the Convention headquarters, the Ramada Inn. Book your place today as rooms are filling up fast. For reservations call Rob at 360.933.0741.

Don’t forget to order your Creekside VIP pass today! There are a limited number of bracelets available, so please contact Rob today at 360.933.0741.

Find out more about the 2019 Diamond awards by visiting the Creekside Gospel Music Convention Facebook page HERE.