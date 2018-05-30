Wacky Wednesday writers talk to Wendy Hayes, Gerald Wolfe, more

Written by Staff on May 30, 2018 – 12:33 pm -

Wacky Wednesday with Gospel Artists returns this month with some interesting questions for our panel. Special thanks to our friend Jantina de Haan for collecting all of these great answers.

As you know, Wacky Wednesday features questions that you might not find in regular artist interviews and answers that you might not see printed anywhere else…

Today we hear responses from Josh Jordan of the Jordan Family Band, Gerald Wolfe of Greater Vision,

Wendy Hayes of the Mylon Hayes family, Corey Pearson of the Diplomats, Bob Sellers (formerly of the Kingsmen), Pat Barker of the Guardians, Clayton Inman of Triumphant, Josh Townsend of Legacy Five, and Jaquita

Lindsey of 11th Hour.

First question for today is: What was your favorite subject in school?

Ladies first…

Jaquita Lindsey: Choir

Wendy Hayes: History

Now the Gentlemen…

Josh Jordan: Math

Gerald Wolfe: English

Corey Pearson: Today it was something about the government, so I probably overlooked it (Corey, we really don’t know what you meant by this…)

Bob Sellers: English

Pat Barker: Lunch

Clayton Inman: P.E. 🙂 (Physical Eduction)

Josh Townsend: History

Today we have a second question is: What book have you read more than once?

Jaquita Lindsey: Only the Bible

Wendy Hayes: The Bible

Josh Jordan: I’ve never read a book all the way through.I’d rather go fishing.

Gerald Wolfe: How to listen to God, by Dr. Charles Stanley.

Corey Pearson: The Bible and Huckleberry Finn.

Bob Sellers: Where the Red Fern Grows

Pat Barker: Slave, by John MacArthur

Clayton Inman: The Go Giver

Josh Townsend: Never read a book more than once, lol

Were any of these answers surprising to you? Let us know if you liked this week’s Wacky feature and tell us what you would ask your favorite artist!

Stay tuned next time for another Wacky Wednesday!

Do you have a question for our artist panel? Send it in to SGNScoops today! lorraine@sgnscoops.com

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related