Wacky Wednesday writers talk to Wendy Hayes, Gerald Wolfe, more

Wacky Wednesday writers talk to Wendy Hayes, Gerald Wolfe, moreWritten by Staff on May 30, 2018 – 12:33 pm -
Wacky Wednesday with Gospel Artists returns this month with some interesting questions for our panel. Special thanks to our friend Jantina de Haan for collecting all of these great answers.
As you know, Wacky Wednesday features questions that you might not find in regular artist interviews and answers that you might not see printed anywhere else…
Today we hear responses from Josh Jordan of the Jordan Family Band, Gerald Wolfe of Greater Vision,
Wendy Hayes of the Mylon Hayes family, Corey Pearson of the Diplomats, Bob Sellers (formerly of the Kingsmen), Pat Barker of the Guardians, Clayton Inman of Triumphant, Josh Townsend of Legacy Five, and Jaquita
Lindsey of 11th Hour.
First question for today is: What was your favorite subject in school?
Ladies first…
Jaquita Lindsey: Choir
Wendy Hayes: History
Now the Gentlemen…
Josh Jordan: Math
Gerald Wolfe: English
Corey Pearson: Today it was something about the government, so I probably overlooked it (Corey, we really don’t know what you meant by this…)
Bob Sellers: English
Pat Barker: Lunch
Clayton Inman: P.E. 🙂 (Physical Eduction)
Josh Townsend: History
Today we have a second question is: What book have you read more than once?
Jaquita Lindsey: Only the Bible
Wendy Hayes: The Bible
Josh Jordan: I’ve never read a book all the way through.I’d rather go fishing.
Gerald Wolfe: How to listen to God, by Dr. Charles Stanley.
Corey Pearson: The Bible and Huckleberry Finn.
Bob Sellers: Where the Red Fern Grows
Pat Barker: Slave, by John MacArthur
Clayton Inman: The Go Giver
Josh Townsend: Never read a book more than once, lol
Were any of these answers surprising to you? Let us know if you liked this week’s Wacky feature and tell us what you would ask your favorite artist!
Stay tuned next time for another Wacky Wednesday!
Do you have a question for our artist panel? Send it in to SGNScoops today! lorraine@sgnscoops.com
