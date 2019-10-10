Wade Phillips: Don’t Be A Consumer Christian

Written by Staff on October 10, 2019 – 9:25 am -

What have you done to serve in the Kingdom of God lately? Are you a consumer Christian?

There are many consumer Christians in the churches of America today. These people go to church and ask, “What can you do for me?”

God never intended for us to become consumers; He planned for us to do good works for others. The question you should be asking yourself is this, “What can I do for God today?”

If Christians keep on consuming and never get busy giving, then you will never see the product God intended for His people.

God’s word encourages us to be doers and not just hearers. James 1:22-25 says, “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like someone who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it-not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it—they will be blessed in what they do.”

Now that we know that we are supposed to be about faithful action, let’s see what the word says about what that action is.

Luke 10:25-37 says, “On one occasion an expert in the law stood up to test Jesus. “Teacher,” he asked, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”

“What is written in the Law?” he replied. “How do you read it?”

He answered, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind;’ and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ ”

“You have answered correctly,” Jesus replied. “Do this and you will live.”

But he wanted to justify himself, so he asked Jesus, “And who is my neighbor?”

In reply, Jesus said: “A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he was attacked by robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead. A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he put the man on his own donkey, brought him to an inn and took care of him.

The next day he took out two denarii and gave them to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.’

“Which of these three do you think was a neighbor to the man who fell into the hands of robbers?”

The expert in the law replied, “The one who had mercy on him.”

Jesus told him, “Go and do likewise.”

It all boils down to this: as a Christian, we are supposed to place God above everything in our lives and we are supposed to show the love of Christ to others. When we actually put action to our faith by giving of our time, talents, and treasures, we then begin to become “The Church” Jesus called us to be.

God has always used people to do His work and he continues to do that today. Please don’t get caught up in being a consumer, get busy being a producer of faithful action.

God bless and have a great week in the Lord.

Pastor Wade Phillips

