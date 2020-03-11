Wade Phillips: Every Spiritual Blessing in Christ is Enough 

Written by Staff on March 11, 2020 – 1:58 pm -

Ephesians 1:3 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.”

This doesn’t say we have a few spiritual blessings; it says we have them all.

If you have a relationship with Christ, you have everything Heaven has to offer.

If we truly believe the above statement, why is it believers walk around with their heads hung in depression? Why is it believers tremble in fear at the current political climate? Why is it relationships are breaking apart? Why is it churches are barely getting by financially? The answer is, “We just don’t understand what it means to have every spiritual blessing in Christ.”

Let’s look at just a few of those blessings and see if we can begin to have a better outlook on things.

The first blessing I would like to mention is Salvation. Acts 4:12 says, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”

Jesus Christ is our salvation. That alone should be enough to get your fire burning. You no longer must worry about where you will spend eternity. You can be confident that Jesus is good enough to cover all your imperfections, and it is through Him that you have victory over sin and death.

And if that’s not enough to cause you to live life with joy in your heart, he also gives you a Helper and Guide. Acts 2:38 says, “Peter said to them, ‘Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.’” John 16:7-8 says, “But I tell you the truth, it is to your advantage that I go away; for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you; but if I go, I will send Him to you. And He, when He comes, will convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment.”

Not only do you have Salvation, but you have been given the Spirit of God to guide you through this complicated world. It’s through that Spirit you will be able to know the right path for your life and be able to discern what is good and what is not. It is through that Spirit you can have strength and confidence in what God has given you.

If that wasn’t enough to get you through this life, He has also given you hope. 1 Peter 3:4 says, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His great mercy has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to obtain an inheritance which is imperishable and undefiled and will not fade away, reserved in heaven for you.”

I am so glad that God, through Christ, has given us that living hope. Through Christ, we know we have a place waiting for us in Heaven that is so beautiful we can’t describe it with the human tongue. We are not sentenced to eternity separated from God in a place so horrible it can’t be described. We have living hope and are heirs to God’s riches. He says we have an inheritance that will never fade away.

I’m looking forward to the day when I get to step into the throne room and be in the presence of God. But, until that day, I know I have everything I need to live a life free from fear. I can walk with my head held high, knowing that Jesus paid it all and I belong to him.

You are a child of the Most High God, so live your life accordingly.

God bless, and have a great week in the Lord.

Pastor Wade Phillips

