Wade Phillips: Turning Lemons into Lemonade

Turning Lemons into Lemonade by Pastor Wade Phillips

James 1:2-4 says, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Perseverance must finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

I know, some of you are saying, “You’ve got to be kidding me; there is no way I can consider what I’m going through as joy.”

We must remember, God has a plan for our life and we can’t always see what that plan is. He may be using your situation to teach you something, or to teach someone else something, or to bring someone to Him. Also, know that there are so many people out there who deal with even worse things.

There is a man named Nick Vujicic who was born with no arms and no legs. His life has been very difficult from the very beginning. For quite some time he was very angry and blamed God for His situation. Finally, he came to a place in his life where he realized that he could use his situation to be an inspiration to others, and gave his life to Christ.

Nick now travels the world speaking to people of all ages. His message is very simple: “Take the lemons and make lemonade.”

Be thankful for what you have and do the very best you can with it.

We have a choice to make when dealing with life’s troubles. We can be angry, resentful, scared, and faithless, or we can be thankful, driven, fearless, and faithful.

In the first chapter of 2nd Corinthians, we are told God comforts us in our troubles so that we may comfort others with the same comfort we have received. God gets us through the things in our life so that we can be there for people when they are going through those same things.

We must maintain our faith so when we do get through the tough times we are made even stronger.

Look at it like this: The fires of life are like the fire used by the silversmith. He heats up the silver to a point where all the impurities float to the top. He then scrapes off the bad stuff and is left with the purest of silver.

God is our silversmith and He is constantly trying to get rid of the impurities in our life so we can be more like Him.

It is my prayer that the next time you face a trial in your life, that you will think about James 1: 2-4 and remember that this too will pass, and when it does, you will be stronger because of it.

So, remember, the next time life gives you lemons, turn them into the best lemonade ever.

Look for the lesson in the test and allow God to grow you deeper in faith.

Then take that lesson into the world and help someone else mix their lemonade.

Pastor Wade Phillips – 3in1ministries.org

SGNScoops is pleased to welcome Wade Phillips to our growing roster of wonderful writers. Wade is from Madisonville, Texas, where he attends Madisonville Christian Fellowship. He is married to Tonya Phillips, and they have a son, Nicholas, daughter-in-law, Courtney, and grandbaby Anna Grace. Wade’s Christian Country ministry is based on preaching, singing, and being the hands and feet of Christ.

